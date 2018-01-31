YAYAH Challenge Shield – Annual Social Game – Report by Jon Karu

A motley group of men nearing or in their fifties (and some even in their sixties), calling themselves “Young At Heart” again challenged a young sprightly team of colts in their late teens and early twenties, calling themselves “ Young Adults” for the YAYAH challenge shield, on 14/01/18 at Henley Park, Enfield in NSW. The game was organised by “The Instant Cricketers of Sydney (unincorporated)” under the steward ship of Suren “Duke” Ramachandran & Jerome “Gasi” Gasperson.

Young At Heart (YAH) team

Paki Rajakone (Captain), Jerome Gasperson, Stanley Jayanthakumar,

Eksath Perera, Dr.Rohan Rajaratnam, Shantha Kulasingham,

Lal Samuel, Wimal Jesuthasan, Selvan David,

Jehan Emmanuel, Jonathan Krish & Reuban Karunaikumar

Young Adults ( YA) team

Naveen Vijeyakumar (Captain), Sanjeeve Karunairatnam, Krish Kularajah ,

Sanjay Atputharajah, Dilan Ratnarajah, Amrit Joseph, David Jesuthasan,

Stephen Rajaratnam, Dylan Rajaratnam,William Shanthikumar & Prashan Kularajah

Special rules included in addition to normal cricket rules were………

35 overs per side game. Twelve in a team and all 12 can bat but only 11 on the field at any one time, Batsman had to retire after scoring 30 runs , bowlers were allowed a maximum of 5 overs

Detailed scores are shown below. Photos attached as well.

“Young Adults” won the toss and requested “Young At Heart” to bat first ( this is the 3rd time in a row the youngsters have done this ..very devious lot they are J )

In the allocated 35 overs, YAH scored 158 ( note: 1n 2016 they managed 147 runs , in 2017 they managed to get 155 runs…so there is a small improvement by these seniors J )

Main scorers for YAH

EXTRAS ( yes, extras) 30 !!!!

Jerome Gasperson 36 (retired ) including 4 fours

Lal Samuel 31 (retired) including 2 sixers & 2 fours,

Eksath Perera 15, Jehan Emmanuel 10, Selvan David 10



Main Wicket takers for YA

Prashan Kularajah 2 wkts in 3 overs

(.. then got injured & had to go to Concord hospital for treatment L , he is ok now J )

Sanjeeve Karunairatnam 2 wkts ,

and the following 1 wkt each-

Krish Kularajah, Amrit Joseph, David Jesuthasan, Stephen & Dylan ( the Rajaratnam twins)

In response the Young Adults scored the required runs in the 31st over for the loss of only 4 wickets.

Main scorers for YA

Amrit Joseph 33 (retired) including one six & 2 fours

David Jesuthasan 30 (retired) including a four

Dylan Rajaratnam 26 (not out) including 4 fours

William Shanthikumar 17 including 2 sixers

Naveen Vijayakumar 16 including 2 fours

Sanjeeve Karunairatnam 15 ( not out ) including one six & 2 fours .

Main wicket takers for YAH

Jehan Emmanuel 2 wickets in 5 overs & conceded only 18 runs

the other two wickets were taken by Jerome Gasperson & Reuben Karunaikumar

At the end of play, YAYAH Challenge shield was handed over to the winning team captain Naveen Vijeyakumar by the chief guest, Mr.Lal Raj Wickrematunge, the Consulate General of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka in NSW, after giving a very entertaining speech, which made all present laugh out loud and it was indeed a fitting end to the game.

He also handed out individual awards which were kindly donated, for the 2nd year in a row, by Pras Kariyawasam ( of Lanka Lions ) for the following,

Best fielder : David Jesuthasan from YA team

Best bowler : Jehan Emanuel from YAH team

Best batsman : Amrit Joseph from YA team

Best all round player : Dylan Rajaratnam from YA team

The Honorary umpire officiating at this game, for the 2nd year in a row, was Suhen Setukavalar.

T-Shirts worn, water bottles used by the YA team & the 2 umbrellas given as gifts to the umpire & chief guest, were donated by Mark Holman ( of QBE Insuarance Group)