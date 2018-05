Prez urged to reveal names of 108 persons funded by Aloysius President of Inter Company Employers Union and the National Organizer of Voice against Corruption Wasantha Samarasinghe today urged President Maithripala Sirisena to reveal the names of those who have obtained money from Mendis Distilleries belonging to Arjun Aloysius.

Norochcholai Coal Power Plant could affect Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi: Ecologist The toxic acids evaporated from the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant could pose a threat to the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, the oldest living tree of the world with a written history, Ecologist Dr. Ranil Senanayake said today.

People attend first OMP meeting despite scepticism The first outreach meeting of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) was held in Mannar on Saturday and many people had engaged in the meeting despite scepticism, OMP Chairman Saliya Pieris PC said today.

Over 8,000 affected due to floods: DMC Around 8,377 individuals in the Galle and Kalutara Districts have been affected with the flood situation due to torrential rains received early hours today, Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.