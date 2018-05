Some UNP backbenchers to boycott events attended by PM: Hirunika UNP MP Hirunika Premachandra said today some UNP backbenchers had decided not to attend any event which Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe attends because they were disappointed with the party reforms.

Allegations against Judiciary: Sugandika given two weeks to submit evidence The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) today said that it had given two weeks to Attorney-at-Law Sugandhika Fernando to produce the evidence to prove her allegations against the Judiciary.

We didn’t invite the 16 SLFPers for JO’s May Day rally: MR The joint opposition has not invited the 16 SLFP ministers, who quit the government, to join its May Day rally in Galle, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said today.

Speed driving -- Attorney Sugandhika advised and released Attorney-at-Law Sugandhika Fernando, who made a controversial statement in connection with the Sri Lankan judiciary, was reprimanded by the Colombo Traffic Court today for speed driving on the Expressway, after she pleaded guilty to the charges.