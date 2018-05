Appointing Appeal Court Judges -- High Court judges to complain to President The High Court Judges Association which convened a Extra Annual General Meeting on Saturday has decided to inform President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe about injustice caused to career judges when appointing Appeal Court judges.

Minority parties also want say in new govt. agreement The minority parties have requested from the government to include them too in the agreement to be signed for the consensus government between the two main parties for the next 18 months, government sources said.

SLTDA to register Mirissa hoteliers this week The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) today said that it would launch a mobile registration campaign to register hoteliers in Mirissa this week.

32 injured as bus fell into a precipice at Galagedara At least 32 passengers had sustained injuries following a private bus which was plying from Kandy to Kurunegala skidded off the road and fell into a precipice at Galagedara this evening, the Police said.