Hansika Muthukuda receives her certifcate from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the presentation on December 13. – Lawrence Machado, Hills Shire Times

Picture: NSW Education Standards Authority

Hansika Muthukuda said when she moved from Hong Kong to Sydney in 2012, she was not proficient in English.

Five years later and Hansika is one of the highest achievers in the HSC, coming first in the state in English advanced, which she attributed to being smart about studying and managing her time efficiently.

Hansika achieved an ATAR of 99.8, having sat for chemistry, economics, legal studies and maths extension 2.

“I could not believe my result as I was not expecting it,” the Cherrybrook Technology High School joint-dux said.

“In my younger days I was not great in English and also had to adapt to the different English syllabus.”

Hansika, whose parentas are originally from Kandy, said students sitting the HSC did not have to give up anything but they had to be efficient.

“I have to thank my teachers, who helped me a lot,” she said.

School principal Gary Johnson said it was the second time in three years one of their students studying English advanced had finished first in the state.

“We have outstanding students and outstanding teachers and we want to produce good human beings,” he said.

Another Sri Lankan high achiever at the 2017 HSC exams was Michaela Munasinghe of Tanagara School for Girls at Cherrybrook.

Michaela was named as an All-Round Achievers, one of only three from the school to gain this honour.

They all achieved results in the highest band possible for at least 10 units of their HSC courses.

Michaela also has the distinction of achieving 11th place in Business Studies out of 17,773 students in the state.

She achieved an ATAR of 99.35 plans to study Commerce at UNSW.

“Tangara always encouraged me to aim high and my teachers were so supportive,” Michaela said.

“All Tangara students have a personal mentor who help with study skills and character development, so we can be our very best.”

LAWRENCE MACHADO

Journalist

Rouse Hill Times

111 Phillip Street Parramatta NSW 2150

GPO Box – GPO Box 7002, Sydney 2001

T +61 02 8832 1652 x1652

E lawrence.machado@news.com.au W rousehilltimes.com.au