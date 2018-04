May Day on three different days May Day in Sri Lanka will be celebrated on three different days this year with trade unions and political parties planning to celebrate it on May 1, May 6 and May 7.

Twenty tourist police posts by year end: Minister Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara yesterday said that 20 Tourist Police Posts will be established within this year at identified tourist hotspots across the country to prevent the harassment of tourists.

India approves death penalty for rape of girls under 12 Indian cabinet today approved the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years amid outrage in the country after a string of horrific cases of sexual violence, the Reuters reported a whort while ago.

DMC warns of rough seas Naval and fishing communities were strictly advised to restrain from fishing and naval activities in the sea areas from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Galle due to rough seas, the Disaster Management Centre today said.