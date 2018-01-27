Australia Day Awards – Kerrigan La-brooy – Recipient of a Holt Australia Day Award and Nominated for Casey Citizen of the Year

Kerrigan considers it an honour and a privilege to have been Nominated for 2 Australia Day Awards. He was the Recipient of a Holt Australia Day Award and Nominated for Casey Citizen of the Year in recognition of valuable contributions to the Community. These contributions include Pastoring Gethsemane Church and spreading God’s love to the Community through Gethsemane Charity.

Kerrigan and his team run a Food Relief Program feeding the Homeless and the Hungry. The food includes bread, bakery products, pies, croissants, fruit, vegetables, eggs, drinks and other necessities. Over the Festive Period Kerrigan felt blessed to put food on the table for around five thousand people. Had it not been for the Food Distribution, some of those families would not have been able to afford Christmas Lunch. Kerrigan believes the true meaning of Christmas is Giving as opposed to Receiving.

Gethsemane Charity operates from Gethsemane Church on Sundays and the other 6 days of the week from Kerrigan’s home where people stop by and help themselves. Kerrigan, his wife Michelle and their 6 children find it extremely rewarding to be able to touch so many lives around them.

Kerrigan also runs Triple Treat Talent Academy where children are taught to act, sing and dance at no cost. Classes are absolutely FREE. The reason being, Kerrigan understands that affordability is often a problem for parents and he doesn’t want the children to miss out on an opportunity to harness their God-given talents.

As Pastor of Gethsemane Church, Kerrigan and Team Gethsemane Presented the Inaugural Clyde Carols by Candlelight, Sponsored by Barry Bourke Motors. This was a first-time-event in the vicinity and the community were able to enjoy the festive spirit while engaging in social cohesion. The event was promoted on Tv, Radio and in the Press.

The City of Casey Approved Event took place on Friday, December 8th 2017, at the Hillcrest Christian College Oval from 5.30 pm – 9.00 pm and was an outstanding success. The Fun Filled Family Night, officially Launched the Casey Christmas Carols. It included Free Entry, Free Entertainment, Free Kid’s Amusements, Free Chair-O-Plane, Free Giveaways & even some Free Food. Plus, a $500 voucher compliments of Barry Bourke Motors to put towards a new or used car, to the first 2 thousand people who turned up on the night and grabbed a Program as well as a $600 Voucher for Photography compliments of Viva Photography.

Performers included Kerrigan La-Brooy himself, Derrick Junkeer, Mel Manuel, Lisa Ann, Noami Horsley, Dancin’Lines, Ebony Portelli, Triple Treat Talent Academy and the Gethsemane Church Band. The Festive Cheer & Carnival Atmosphere also included a Sausage Sizzle, Coffee Van, Ice-Cream, Popcorn, Slushies, Cakes, Vendors & Much More.

Future plans for 2018 that have been knitted into Kerrigan’s vision & mission, include a FREE Café for the community to drop by and help themselves while engaging in stress-relief small-talk, and an Opportunity Shop where if someone couldn’t afford even 1 dollar, they could feel free to help themselves to clothing, furniture and bric-a-brac.

To all those who have supported Kerrigan’s Ministry through Gethsemane Church & Gethsemane Charity, Kerrigan says, the Australia Day Award recognition was as much theirs as it was his. His heartfelt thanks also went out to those who nominated him, the selection panels, the community, the Hon Anthony Byrne MP and the Holt Office, Ms Judith Graley MP, Mayor Geoff Ablett, Deputy Majors Wayne Smith & Amanda Jane-Stapledon, Casey Councillors including Damien Rosario, Community Programs Officer Patrice Smith, Community Strengthening Coordinator Narelle Algie and all those at Casey Council.

Above all, Kerrigan thanked the God for His favour.