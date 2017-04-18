Wildfire and Rap-SoD to light up Wheels for Wheels

BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Rap-So-D

Ron and Shabi Meerwald

Last year’s Wheels for Wheels featured Gary and Natasha Pinto with Carmen

Reignited Wildfire will light up Melbourne after a lapse of several years as the band renowned for their artistic brilliance have reformed and bring their amazing talent to Melbourne and Sydney at the end of April.

Comprising two of the best guitarists from Sri Lanka in Shafi. S. Shafi and Derek Wickremanayake, Wildfire also has versatile drummer Chris Dhason and ‘Cobra’ who complete an awesome combination.

Wildfire begin their performances at the annual Saints of Nugegoda dinner dance on April 28 at Gaelic Park hall in Keysborough followed by the Wheels for Wheels charity dance at the Grand on Princes held each year to raise funds for Cerebral Palsy.

Wheels for Wheels which is a Ron Meerwald inspired charity, have done a tremendous job in raising funds for this debilitating sickness which strike down unfortunate people and the monies raised is to provide mainly Wheel chairs for patients in Sri Lanka.

Last year’s effort resulted in 250 wheel chairs being purchased and sent to deserving patients and a similar effort is envisaged for this year’s event which includes auctions for memorabilia from top cricketers and AFL teams.

Playing alongside Wildfire will be top Melbourne dance bands, Next Generation, at the Saints of Nugegoda dance and Rap-So-D at the Wheels for Wheels charity event.

Wildfire then travel to Sydney for their last gig before winging their way back to Colombo where they are currently receiving rave reviews.