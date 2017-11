UNP says MPs privilege breached The release of information on the phone calls of COPE Members by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the Central Bank bond scam was a breach of privilege of the MPs, Several UNP MPs said.

PUCSL warns of power crisis Implementation delays of the long term energy plan over next three year period could very likely trigger a power crisis that could seriously affect the national economy, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) revealed in its latest report.

RTI Commission receives 438 appeals in 2017 The Right to Information (RTI) Commission, which deals with non-compliance with regards the Right to Information Act by Government Institutions, had received 438 complains this year, the Annual Performance Report of the Commission revealed.

PM before bond commission voluntarily The United National Party (UNP) stressed that its leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was to go before the bond commission (PCoI) today to give evidence was not a suspect in the case but would appear before the Commission voluntarily, UNP Senior Vice President Lakshman Kiriella said today.