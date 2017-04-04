Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Chicken Grapefruit Marinade

Ingredients

1 Tblsp Black Pepper Corns

1-2 Chicken Maryland

1 Cup Coconut Milk

1 Sprig Curry Leaves

1 Tsp Garlic & Ginger paste

200 ml Grapefruit Juice

2 x 3″ Pieces Rampe/Pandanus Leaf

1 Tsp Saffron or Turmeric

1 Tsp Salt (To taste)

Preparation

Put the chicken Maryland in a clay pot (if available for flavour) or in a pan. Add the salt, curry leaves and Rampe and let it sit for at least 30 minutes.

Turn on low heat, let it cook for a few minutes (10 minutes or so) in the Coconut milk. Allow to cook until the chicken is soft and test using a fork into the middle part.

Ideal with hot rice or Bread.