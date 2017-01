H’tota Indus. Zone can be shifted to another part of country: PM The industrial zone in Hambantota can be shifted to another part of the country if there is opposition to it, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge said today.

Sarath Kumara Gunaratne further remanded Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne, who was arrested by the CID on charges of misappropriating Rs.12 million belonging the Negombo Fisheries Harbour Corporation, was further remanded till January 13 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Bandara today.

Panneerselvam writes to Modi on fresh arrests of fishermen In the wake of the fresh arrest of 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy in two separate incidents on alleged charge of trespassing into the island nation’s waters, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the release of the fishermen and the boats.

Runway repair: Checking in to close 1 hour ahead of schedule Explaining as to why, outbound air passengers are required to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) five hours prior to the departure as a result of the repairs to the runway, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva said passenger screening and checking in counters would be closed one hour in advance to departure schedules.