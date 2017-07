Man injured in shoot out at Mahabage A man was injured when a motorcyclist shot at a jeep in Mahabage this evening, Police said.

EPF officer who dealt with PTL interdicted A senior officer of the Central Bank's EPF Department, Saman Kumara, who dealt on behalf of the EPF in secondary market transactions with Perpetual Treasuries Ltd., (PTL) has been interdicted by the CB, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) today confirmed to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI).

GMOA threatens to reveal 'true' situation on Dengue The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is to complain to foreign embassies about Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s inability to find a solution to the dengue outbreak in the country which had now reached epidemic proportions.

Fines for road rule violations: Report submitted to President The final report on the fairness of increasing the amount of fines for violation of road rules, formulated by the committee appointed by the President, was handed over to the President today at the Presidential Secretariat.