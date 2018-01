LG election win is important for the government: PM Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the UNP candidates contesting for the February 10 local government election that this poll is of importance for the government if it is to return to power in the year 2020.

National govt. expiry: JO says Cabinet unconstitutional, illegal The extra set of Cabinet and non-Cabinet ministers appointed by the National Government has become unconstitutional and illegal today, the Joint Opposition (JO) said today.

Mahendran responsible: Bond report Former Central Bank (CB) governor Arjuna Mahendran was responsible for providing internal information to outsiders and has interfered into bond auctions through a system of incorrect and unconventional methods, President Maithripala Sirisena today said quoting the Bond report.

Youth allegedly kills 16-year-old girl friend A 26-year-old youth is reported to have killed his 16-year-old girl friend by slitting her throat and had allegedly committed suicide by cutting his own throat.