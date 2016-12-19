Rome Nov.2016: 35th Anniversary ceremony of Sri Lanka Association

As Founding Secretary and author of its Constitution, I am pleased to share below our near 40-year history in the Eternal City to coincide with the 35th Ceremonial Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Association in Italy scheduled to be held from 18 hrs. on Sunday 27 November 2016 at the Auditorium ‘Due Pini’ in Ponte Milvio, Rome.

I begin by recalling some seniors who preceded us here. The Late Mr. Stephen Fernando was a long-serving scholar at the Jesuit Curia in Rome (adjacent to St. Peter’s Basilica) from whom we sought advice and good counseling to reinforce our integration efforts in Italy. The Late Ms Therese Perera though ripe in age but of steady and slender figure in her voile saree, strived for off-the-Tribunal-settlements of labour disputes from sudden dismissals, unpaid salaries and non-payment of liquidation benefits to migrants. In those days, house-helpers were only given a half-day break on Thursday and Sunday, rarely paid ‘extra’ for working on holidays or excluded from the 13th month ‘bonus’ for each year of service. Messrs I.P. Kariyavasam and A. Jayarajah continue to score high after introducing Cricket to 2nd generation Asians and touring abroad with other Italian enthusiasts. Mr. Alexius Perera, in his ‘ceaseless and selfless’ role for over 40 years at the Rome Vicariate has in coordination with the UNHCR, CARITAS and other refugee services helped secure residency status in USA and Canada for hundreds of asylum-seekers in Italy. These and other Lankan seniors engaged in uninterrupted exemplary works continue to win for Lanka regard and respect. From the 70s, church groups in Sri Lanka and Italy jointly sponsored young Lankans for jobs as carers of infants, the disabled or elders, and as house-helpers. Many such young maidens had themselves been devoutly raised from infancy by Missionary Sisters or born to unwed mothers who received comfort and sustenance at orphanages and care homes in Sri Lanka, and thus excelled in their occupational services.

I came to Rome in April 1977 while at a State Bank in Colombo when no visa was required except a passport and, in the next month began work at the UN-Food and Agriculture Organization HQ in Rome. Following Fall of the Berlin Wall and riddance of East European States from communist rule in the mid-80s, hundreds of migrants from Europe, N. Africa, S. America, and Asia, came for unskilled jobs here. Dishonest bosses hired them on low wages or fired them without pay. To escape from being trapped by the mafia and avoid inevitable deportation or imprisonment, such ‘clandestini’ rarely gathered in public. Fortunately like other migrants needing a safe Meeting Point in Rome to congregate together on Sundays, we too assembled freely in the cortile or sala of Chiesa San Sylvestro. Assisted by the Palotine Fathers viz. Ryan and Freeman (now a Bishop in Ireland), young migrants secured work contracts, were unified in wedlock, and soon qualified for the Permesso di Soggiorno (Periodic Work Permit). We are indebted to the Fathers who in those trying years opened their holy doors to offer comfort and security and unify all ‘stranieri’ in fraternal friendship, regardless of ethnic, geo-political, religious, or other social distinctions. The LINK group for migrants (Estd. Mid-70s) in San Sylvestro included senior Lankans, Indians, Filipinos, etc. who still gather there each year. A majority of the English-speaking Lankans and/or their children eventually moved to Australia, Canada, USA and also the UK.

Like a rocky boat on tidal waves the Association steered ahead without risking autocratic rule or dictatorial governance. The Constitution triumphed and democracy prevailed. If some now say that Lankans were the first to establish an association for migrants in Italy, credit must go to Mr. Mohideen Nowfer the Association’s initial President.

A work plan for our Association was drafted in 1980 when we used to congregate weekly at San Sylvestro. We Burghers, Muslims, Tamils and Sinhalese sensed the need to communicate and socialize together as a single family: at public worship, in fun, and feast together in unified spirits; Italians were curious of our history, culture, ethnic richness and religious diversity. ‘It was for this Purpose then that on Sunday 16 October 1980 a cross section of 18 young Lankans resident, employed or studying in Rome met and elect the following Pro-Tem-Com empowered to finalize a Constitution for an Association to be Founded in the Eternal City: Messrs. M. Nowfer (President), G.A. Michael (Vice President), W. Liyanagunawardena (Treasurer), Alex. Van Arkadie (Secretary), Andrew Perera (Asst.Sec), and Mohan Marambe/Premadasa Ranasinghe (Organizing Secs.). On 2 December 1980, our Ambassador in Rome, H.E. A.F. Wijemanne (to whom the Constitution was presented) expressed consent to his Role as First Hon. Patron of the proposed Association. After a 2-year trial, on Sunday 6 February 1983 – by which time membership increased from 17 to 37 – the Secretary on behalf of the Founding Committee presented for approval at the inaugural ceremony held at Cristo-Re Hall, Rome, the Association’s First Report and Constitution.’

Pursuant to the Objectives and Purpose of our Constitution, in the first 5 yrs. of our Founding alone, our organizers successfully hosted in Rome a variety of national festivals and commemoration events e.g. to coincide with Independence Day, Poson, Vesak, Christmas, Sinhala & Tamil New Year; projected Lankan films and invited national dancing troops; hosted popular Sinhala singers, also to finance charity works for the needy. These public celebrations, arranged to promote fraternal unity among Lankans and Italian friends were graced by our Ambassadors & Consular Staff in Rome. At the end of our term, elections were held and responsible care of the Association transferred to the newly-elect team as prescribed in the Constitution.

While we of the Founding Committee are pleased today to affirm our thanks to those who ably steered it from thereafter, we pledge our joint support to cherish the Sri Lanka Association in Italy and safeguard its Constitution for future teams to enjoy. I prayerfully wish Devasiri to us all and to the peoples of our resplendent Sri Lanka.

Alex. VAN ARKADIE. Founding Secretary of the Sri Lanka Association

Rome, November 2016 (Email: alex.vanarkadie@gmail.com)