“RATS POULTRY” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Latest “BREAKING NEWS” This writer would like to BREAK the NECKS (not news) of the “POULTRY-RATS” which is a much more suitable arse-about name than “STAR”, if they are “found guilty” by the R.S.P.C.A. of boiling their chickens “live”, as they have been suspected of doing. This is not something “new” to me. Animal-cruelty is something that I have always been passionate in eradicating, & this latest news about the mob in Keysborough has me totally flabbergasted with the absolutely inhuman behaviour of anyone capable of torturing these poor defenceless chooks

Yes, chicken flesh, together with the flesh of many other animals, birds & fish are essential for human consumption, but State Governments, Federal Governments and any other bloody Governments, should make it their responsibility to ensure that the flesh of these dumb creatures are obtained without any prior torture to those who are about to die anyway & perhaps feed even the children of the “pariahs” who are, as in the case of these chickens, boiling them while still ALIVE. Would the “bastards” who are heartless, pick up one of their own children and drop them into a cauldron of boiling oil or water, to hear them scream with the agony of it all ? I suppose they would, only to be murdered by their partners later on. Chickens are helpless, you S.O.Bs (I cannot imagine that Women would carry out this barbaric procedure), so, no matter what a money-hungry “boss” or foreman might tell you to do, DON’T DO IT.

Report them to the Authorities that handle it (privately) and try to do the right thing by the “food” you will probably eat, when you get home. If you don’t, I hope this same food will choke you to death.

At the same time of the news regarding the “RATS”, we hear that “Elephant tusks” are about to be welcomed into America again. My personal message to Mr.Trump is this.

Elephants, no matter how big they are, also die of natural causes, in the jungles of Africa etc., Tusks of Asian Elephants, like their ears, are much smaller, and, as such, are not as much “commercial” value as the tusks of their African brothers. IF the tusks of the animals who are already dead, are brought to America to be sold off, carved into ornaments etc., thats fine, but Mr.President, please make sure that this already endangered animal, these beautiful “tuskers” are “looked-after” & protected by many more “Rangers”, if need be, not slaughtered & killed so that their tusks can then be cut off & sent to your Country.

Sometimes, this animal too, suffers unnecessarily. Poaching S.O.Bs use special “elephant-guns” to kill these great creatures, but not everyone of these killers is a “marksman”. Sometimes Elephants are wounded and will struggle on for miles brfore collapsing to the ground. Now & again, I hope & pray that one of these BRAVE poachers will espy, when too late, a mighty elephant trunk knocking his bloody shotgun out of his grasp, then feel the same trunk encircle his useless poaching body, lift him skyward & DASH him unceremoniously to the ground, after which the endangered one will do a “tap-dance” on the “Prostrate-Poacher”, bellowing him into hell.

As I have written many times before, I much prefer some animals to most people. They (the animals) cannot talk & communicate with their human counterparts. God gave us the power of speech & yet, animals, birds & fish cannot talk, especially to people who are hurting them,that they DO feel pain. Treat ALL animals well. Do what you can to make sure that their habitat is intact & does not end up as wooden toothpicks. I am very lucky indeed, to have four children & about half a dozen very good friends who feel exactly as I do. We are all animal-lovers who know that you have only to look into their beautiful eyes to see the “Love & Loyalty” in them, if they are being loved & treated well, themselves. A dog will give it’s life for a kind owner & I do have a beautiful video clip that shows this Labrador sitting outside a florist shop until the salesgirl comes out, sees him there, sitting now in a “begging” mode, She offers him some tidbit which he refuses, then she offers him some roses of different colours, which he also refuses by turning his head away.

Finally, she holds out a white rose, which the dog accepts without hesitation, walks straight to a cemetary with hundreds of tombstones around, stops at one particular grave of his owner(a young woman) , places the rose almost tenderly, right there, looks up at her, then lies down at the tombstone & “whimpers” another sad “goodbye” to her. This is a DOG, and strangely enough, the white rose was the ONLY FLOWER at the tombstone.

Many Lankan/Aussies out there would be completely unaware that the first “space-animal” was also a dog.!

This time, it was a “bitch”(a term more suited to human-kind), She was “Laika” from Russia, long before Putin’s time

The Russians looked after this animal, fed it & trained it to familiarity with their first space-craft, then actually sent her out into space without any hope of coming back to Earth.

Yes, they certainly had food & water go with her into the wild blue yonder, but this food & water certainly would not last forever. Obviously, the Russians did not “LAIKA” enough and so , poor Laika, or what remains of her, is still out there somewhere. Anyway, I suppose she’s better off up there, rather than “landing” down in Bali, to be killed and served to the tourists, as chicken, which certainly brings me back to the “RATS POULTRY FARM IN KEYSBOROUGH.

Desmond Kelly ‘Star of eLanka’