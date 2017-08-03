METEOR MAGIC

by Desmond Kelly

Short, and to the point. eLanka readers, far & wide, try to NOT stay inside, if you want to see the greatest EVER , meteor magic-show, then go “outside” on Saturday night, tthe 12th of August, to watch the brightest “Meteor-Shower” in history, since the year 1921, (a lifetime ago), for me.

THE ENTIRE NIGHT-SKY WILL BE LIT-UP, Thousands of bright meteors will streak across the skies of the World and if you are still alive on this Saturday night, wherever you are, make it a point to go out into a night that will definitely be much “brighter” than most “days” on Earth will seem, to you.Astronomers have confirmed it. Please DO NOT MISS IT.!!

Doubtless, this will be a “tele-feature” as well, but events such as this must be seen “alive”, as you will NOT BE, the next it happens.