A long way in a very short time – by Marie Peitersz

by Marie Peitersz

Dilkie ( MSLA Pageant Director) With Mrs Global 2016 Sri Lankan contestants – Rozaine and Florentina Mrs Global Australia 2016 contestants Florentina at Mrs Global Australia rehersals Dilkie & Sav with Rozaine Zeenath Zareen ( MSLA Finalist ) at Mrs Galaxy Aust Pageant training Archana ( far right ) Zareen ( 3rd from far right) at Mrs galaxy training) winners OF the 2016 Pageant Mr, Mrs, Miss and Teen Miss and the organisers.

A long way in a very short time…

The Miss Sri Lanka Australia Pageant (MSLA) will take place in Melbourne for the fourth successive year on 6 August 2017. This high achieving enterprise was started by Dilkie Perera, President of the Australia Sri Lanka Business Council, with Savish Corporation as a major sponsor.

The Miss Sri Lanka Australia pageant attracts contestants from all states in Australia for state titles. Applications are now open for the 2017 Pageant in the Miss, Mrs, Mr & Teen Miss & Teen Mr catagories.

The Pageant’s objective is to preserve and raise awareness of the cultural heritage of Sri Lanka and weave it into the diverse multi-cultural fabric which makes up the community of Australia. While aspiring to this higher cause, the organisers ensure that it does not compromise on is its reputation for putting on the glitz and glamour befitting events of this nature.

One of the many functions the Pageant serves is to promote unity among participants who represent the many ethnic heritages of Sri Lanka and this platform has been embraced fondly by the participants. Many cross-cultural bridges of friendship and business networks have been built over the years through involvement with the Pageant.

The Pageant provides its aspiring young participants a launching pad and training ground to achieve confidence and poise through engagement in several post-Pageant official events such as the Australia Day parade, Sri Lankan National Day celebrations, and fundraising activities. This provides them with the opportunity to meet and network with dignitaries and community leaders from Sri Lanka, Australia and other Asian countries.

Post pageant opportunities also include participation in fashion and bridal shows on cultural and mainstream platforms and in all states. Contacts made in the fashion and pageantry worlds have provided valuable prospects for the contestants.

This Pageant, founded on philanthropic values, has been a source of fundraising for Sri Lankan charities such as Help Age, the Kathleen Keegal Foundation and Cerebral Palsy Foundation. This year the Pageant’s raffle will be dedicated to raise funds for the flood victims in Sri Lanka.

Winners of the Pageant are also nominated to participate in Australian and international pageants. So far four of the Pageant’s Mrs category contestants have successfully been finalists in Mrs Globe Australia and Mrs Galaxy Australia pageants. Title holders so far include:

Finalists – Mrs Global Australia 2016

Rozaine Dewangso Winner, Mrs Sri Lanka Victoria 2016

Florentina Cyril Winner, Mrs Sri Lanka Australia 2016 (finalist first 10 and Mrs Elegant).

Finalists Mrs Galaxy Australia 2016

Archana Kanthasamy Sellian, Mrs Sri Lanka NSW 2016

Zeenath Zareen, Finalist,in Mrs Sri Lanka Australia 2016 (also Best Recycled Outfit Award and Best Speaker Award)

The Director of the Pageant, Dilkie Perera, constantly endeavours to promote the Sri Lankan identity in the diverse community and provide a platform to promote awareness of our culture and heritage among the younger generation Australians of Sri Lankan heritage. For the same reason, her daughter, following her steps, has started a Sri Lankan traditional bridal wear label “SAVISH”, and the service extends to the men’s traditional bridal label, Nilame wear.

Dilkie will also, conduct a Miss South Asia Pageant for the first time in Australia, in Sept 2017.

Please contact Dilkie on 0414 437 903 for further information.

When our very own talent scout Sav Jainudeen of Savish Corporation, Melbourne, and executive of the Miss Sri Lanka Pageant, learned about Nalini Deluxhion, Singaporean resident and police officer with Sri Lankan heritage, she invited her to take part in the Mrs Singapore Pageant, 2016. Nalini took up the challenge and has not looked back since, winning two coveted awards, Beauty with a Heart and Popularity. Today Nalini runs her own hair and make-up business in Singapore.

2016 Miss Sri Lanka Australia – Ashna Ismail