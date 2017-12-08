CHRISTMAS-DAY – by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Yes, it isn’t too far away, another Christmas day, Have you bought all your presents ?, well, don’t delay, Next year, in July, also possibly May, Don’t forget your “shopping” for Christmas day. D.K.

While I do believe in Christmas, with all it’s trimmings, it is quite possible that Jesus Christ was NOT born on the 25th of December, of that year. History leads us to believe that while shepherds watched their flock by night, all seated on the ground, it would have then been much too cold, with too much snow around.

. It would have been the height of Winter, in December, and while the shepherds may have been illitrate, they would not have been fools. All “stock” would have been “under-cover”, their shepherds, with them.

I am also “informed” that Christmas was a part of some pagan festival, and do know that before the Christ-Child came into this World, pagan customs, icons, heretics, sceptics & many more varieties of “ticks” ruled the Earth.

There were “lunatics” as well, loony-bins like King Herod.

I have this recollection of reading somewhere that Jesus was actually born at the end of September. This “presents” our shopkeepers with ANOTHER month in which to enjoy Christmas, so this, then, gives us May, July, September & December.!! WOW, “Aiyoh”, “Heavens to Betsy” & all that stuff, 4 whole Christmases to celebrate, more money to spread around & more ‘kisses” under the “Mistletoe” just inside the front door.

In 2017, our hard-working Government, is taking a well-earned “break”, before coming back next year to find out whether in fact, there are ANY MEMBERS OF PARLIMENT at all, who only possess an AUSTRALIAN CITIZENSHIP. So it IS in the Constitution. Who bloody cares ?, no-one whom I know, anyway, has read the bloody thing. If, after the next election, there is a new Government, “BE NEW” ! , tear up this silly archaic “Constitution”, write up a new one and let Aussies in, who will “run” the bloody Country the way it should be “run”, for the people. Get your priorities in order. Permit the “poorer” to get a bit “wealthier”, tax, to the maximum, those who can afford affluent Accountants who can “assist” in the “evasion” of tax. Build completely new structures of “affordable-housing” for the average Aussie, who, at this moment, cannot afford to rent a decent home, let alone, buy one. Don’t stand there in Parliment, week after week, arguing the toss over purely puerile matters, make it a little more interesting for Aussies who want to keep talking “Orstralian-English” into the future, and not “Chinese”, although that is a fine old language if you can understand it.

The “same-sex” marriage bill has been passed. That is o.k. for the modern World, but my plea to the papparatzi (or whatever they are called), is, with EACH homosexual marriage ceremony you show us, on television, would you please also film a heterosexual one, so we, who are depressed (not gay), BECOME gay, after watching it.

It was also quite “funny” to see the President of the USA walk serenely to the “wailing-wall”, wearing what looked like half a black “bra”, on his blonde-head, stand there, at the wall, feel parts of it with his bare hands, and all I could think about was what indeed, he was thinking. “My God”!, if I could build “my wall” half as big, tall & strong, I could keep all Mexicans out of our Country. God bless America. Then he went and made Jerusalem the Capital of Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu went “YAHOO” but Mohmud Abbas was “AGHAST” at the idea. What a World we are living in, at the moment.

Before I finish, let me wish everyone of our readers, a very happy Christmas (in December), may all your troubles be little ones, like Santa’s elves, may your individual shadows never grow less, join us on eLanka & before they get into it, next year, God save our gracious Queen, just think how great she’s been, God, save the Queen.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka.