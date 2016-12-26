CASTRATION WITHOUT HESITATION”

by Desmond Kelly “the Star of eLanka”

A little 2 year old baby girl SO severely abused physically and sexually that even SENIOR POLICE were aghast with horror(and these are people who see everything in the line of duty), is now in hospital, fighting for her little life. When things like this happen, the SCUMBAGS who are responsible, face Court, and are found GUILTY, should either be sentenced to LIFE without parole, face CASTRATION WITHOUT HESITATION, NOT jailed with ANY consideration for their own safety,simply because the toughest, hardest criminals ABHOR especially CHILD MOLESTORS, and then, let us see how TOUGH these bastards really are, when confronted by someone who is about to bash their “molesting” head in, OR, first, castrated, in prison and if HE/SHE is not an Australian Citizen, “PACKED-OFF” to their own Country Courts, to be “re-tried”” for their sickening crimes & then, hopefully DIE in their own bloody jails, after a long life of total suffering!.

I cannot believe that I am writing this ANGRY ARTICLE so close to Christmas day. I CANNOT believe that there are scumbags such as these in Australia.

I CANNOT BELIEVE that this tiny little baby-girl is suffering, even as I write this, I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT this smug, stupid-looking S.O.B.is still alive, even after LIGHTNING has struck & killed so many other innocent men, I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT I AM WRITING THIS ANGRY ARTICLE IN A COUNTRY THAT IS FAR FAR TOO LAX IN THEIR LAWS AGAINST “PARIAHS” OF THIS KIND.

GET THIS INTO YOUR SKULLS, AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTS, INCUMBANT & FUTURE. DISCIPLINE IS SADLY LACKING IN WHAT IS A GREAT COUNTRY. “PULL YOUR INDIVIDUAL FINGERS OUT”!!, LEGISLATE AS ANY FAIR-DINKUM AUSTRALIAN WHO “VOTES” YOU “IN”, WOULD WANT YOU TO. Tough discipline is what we sorely need & need right now.! Talking your heads off in State & Federal Parliment is not nearly enough. Get off your arses and get your priorities in order. NOTHING CAN BE ACHIEVED WITHOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT WORD IN A VERY YOUNG COUNTRY

THE WORD IS DISCIPLINE.

For a start, “Castration without hesitation,

is necessary for this Nation,

when “rape” is the proven crime

“cut them off”, without delay,

get rid of the dirt & the grime

legislate for discipline,

we “voters” have now had enough

CASTRATE THE BASTARDS WHO COMMIT THE CRIME

AUSTRALIA, NOW, HAS TO GET TOUGH”.

N.B. This article has been written for a little two-year baby girl, whose name I don’t know. I hope you get better, darling, whoever you are, I also hope your mother will think a million times, then see an eye-Specialist before she chooses another partner, if she must, who will look after you as he should.

Desmond Kelly.