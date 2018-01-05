kinkfemdom
BOTH SIDES OF GOODBYE by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

BOTH SIDES OF GOODBYE

by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’


The song was written by Kim Williams & Jackson Leap.

Sung to perfection by another “Country Icon”, Ray Price.

This would have to be one of the “best” titles, especially for a “Country Song”. This is also another “tid-bit” for thousands of eLanka readers, on line. Although “Country” is my forte, my tastes in music are “catholic”. We, @ eLanka, do not “present” these little “articlets” for any financial gain whatsoever. “Musical Genres” differ vastly, I take nothing away from the fact that modern Music & Artistes make lots of money & good luck to them. However, the fact remains, that as far as I am concerned, a “song”, in the true meaning of the word, is a “condensed-story”. What an “author” writes in “paragraphs”, a “songwriter” writes in much shorter “verses”. Not all, but many modern songs are meaningless.

The “beat” is there, the “loud noise” is ever-present, the vocalists mainly “shout” the lyrics (if any), then laugh, all the way, to their bank, but to be fair, I have listened to Artistes like Bryan Adams & “Boyzone” & this particular “A & B” of “Pop”, I do admire for “Hits” they have had.

 

Getting back to the “both sides of goodbye”, many great “Country-Stars” have recorded this one, too, but as I have already indicated, I try my best to “pick” the very best rendition for my eLanka readers. Neil Jayasekera & “yours truly” work on presenting each of these “hors d”oveures”

in music, for the pleasure of our “Members” &, hopefully, many more to come. Please watch, listen & comment.

Ray Price, & many other great “Stars”, may be “gone”, but their incredible talent in preserving memories, lives on.

eLanka will always try it’s best in producing the ” best” for you, be it “Advertising”, “Business”, or “Co-operation” in everything we do. This is a sad, but beautiful song, folks, something that this writer has experienced himself.

“I’ve been on both sides of goodbye”.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

