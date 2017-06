SLC in talks with three coaches Within hours after the official announcement of Graham Ford’s resignation, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is talking with three different coaches to finalise any one of them to be the Head Coach.

MR given protocol assistance against circular In contravention of the circulars pertaining to the politicians visiting foreign countries, the Foreign Ministry had given instruction to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan to accord protocol assistance and courtesies to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa during his recent private visit to Japan, it is learnt.

Sri Lanka to close down some diplomatic missions Several Sri Lankan Missions abroad including some of those in Europe would be closed down soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake said yesterday.

