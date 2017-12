Shifting Army HQ from Fort: President blasts MR Govt. decision President Maithripla Sirisena has in a special statement to the Cabinet today blasted the ad-hoc, un-advisable and arbitrary decision by the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime to move the Army Headquarters from Baladaksha Mawatha in Fort and sell the land to Shangri-La Hotel chain.

Seeking to build two new coal power plants: Cabinet paper differed A joint Cabinet paper submitted by Special Assignments Minister Sarath Amunugama and Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya today seeking approval to construct two coal power plants at Sampur in Trincomalee and Norochcholai in Puttalam had been differed due to the absence of the Finance Minister.

Malaysia to send mission to Jaffna to determine assistance needed Malaysia will send a mission to Jaffna to determine the assistance that can be provided to the war-torn province, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said.

Jerusalem does not belong to one group: Cardinal Condemning the decision of Israel to shift its capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is considered sacred by the Christians, the Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today said this city does not belong to one group of people.