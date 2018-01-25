“WE’LL MEET AGAIN” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t when, But I’m sure we’ll meet again, some sunny day, was a good old song (featured), currently, to announce that our Prime Minister, Mr.Malcolm Turnbull is about to meet, for the second time, in person, the President of the U.S.A., Mr.Donald Trump, and we do know that it will be in the White-House, on the 23rd of February, 2018 (this year).

What the weather will be, on that particular day, I haven’t a clue, at the moment, because I have not been able to google the long-range weather forecast as yet, hopefully, it will be a “sunny day”. Why am I writing this ?, you ask. Well, I’ll tell you. They met, for the first time, if you remember, folks, to simply discuss the initial “telephone conversation” that took place between them, where the President ended the conversation by “hanging-up” on our Prime Minister rather abruptly. I suppose, we have to excuse this unpresidential behaviour because, after all, Mr.Trump had to “build this wall” and was anxious to get started.

Mr.Turnbull has forgiven him, of course, attended to the “Same-Sex-Saga”, the “Citizenship-Crisis”, & a few other minor “Un-Political-Problems”so, it is time for a break, a trip to America to “catch-up” with the twittering President again.

With Malcolm Turnbull, it is not so bad. He lets the birds do the twittering, has no doubt whatsoever that he will carry on as P.M. after the next election, does not have to build huge walls anywhere in Australia because, after all it is not fake news that we are the biggest Multicultural Country on the Planet, one of the first places that Sir Elton John will be visiting on his “Retirement-Rendezvous”tour around the World,(one has to feel sympathy for this guy. He is practically “broke” & his husband is encouraging him on),

What the hell has Sir E.J. to do with M.T.& D.T.? , Absolutely nothing D.K. so get on with it.!!.

Anyway, that is the latest news folks. I’ll leave you to enjoy a “clip” of the good old song I mentioned earlier, because, “WITHOUT A SONG, THE DAY WILL NEVER END”

Desmond Kelly; Star of eLanka.