“WHAT A WEEK IT WAS” by Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

Image Source: Wikipedia: By The original uploader was Gunnar.Forbrig at German Wikipedia – Own work; transferred from de.wikipedia; transferred to Commons by User:MARKELLOS using CommonsHelper, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10087315

We go through 52 weeks each year. Everyone has their “special” day of the week. During our working lives. most of us prefer if there wasn’t a “Monday” to put up with. “Mondayitis” was only slightly better than Arthuritis, named after an Arthur, I know (another Burgher), there was even a little “poem” I was taught as a child, which went something like this.

“Monday’s child is fair of face

Tuesday’s child is gull of grace

Wednesday’s child is full of woe

Thursday’s child has far to go

Friday’s child is loving & giving

.Saturday’s child works hard for a living

But the child who is born on the Sabbath day

Is happy & bright, in every way”

How many of us ever stop to think as to where these “names” originated from? , well, we, at eLanka pride ourselves with bringing our readers information that is certainly not “Fake News”. Because “Reading” is, as far as I am concerned, an “Education” in itself, I always take my chance to recommend it to my readers, young & old, & because, as they say ” The Pen is mightier than the Sword”, I take my chance to “WRITE” what I think & hope, our Lankan /Aussies ought to “READ”.



It is also known that the English Language originated from the “Greek”. Brainy blokes, those Greeks. Simply put,THEY named the days of the week after the Sun, Moon, & five of the better known Planets in our Solar-System,, which were, in turn, named after “Gods”(& there were many, at the time)& these were Ares, Hermes, Zeus, Aphrodite, & Cronus. Taken in total, the Greeks called the days of the week the Theon hemerai “Days of the Gods”.



Sunday-“Sun’s day”, Monday- “Moon’s day”, Tuesday- “Tiu’s day”, Wednesday- “Woden’s day”, Thursday, was “Thor’s day”, Friday- “Freya’s day”.

They (the Greeks) didn’t worry too much with Saturday because that day was named after “Saturn” who was a ROMAN God, more interested in agriculture and who was the consort of a woman named Ops. Why she was called this silly name would have to be what only any Romans you know, will have to answer. Anyway, most of the present-day Greeks that I happened to know preferred to have a break, & not work on a Saturday.



Ares is the Greek God of War.(He started a lot of it).

Hermes is the Greek God of commerce, invention,

cunning & theft. (He was a cunning rogue)

Zeus is the God of the heavens, the supreme Greek

God.( He was the “good guy”)

Aphrodite (Cytherea) is the Greek Goddess of love

and beauty. (She was beautiful)

Cronus is the Greek God (Titan) who ruled the

Universe until he was dethroned by his son Zeus.



Since we are well & truly “into the Greek” here, (pardon the expression) & because one of my favourite “subjects” has always been music, here is one of my favourite Greek Vocalists, Vicky Leandros singing a beautiful Greek song about one of their fabulous instruments. The song is called “When Bouzukis Played” . Please learn, listen & enjoy, folks.

Desmond Kelly Star of eLanka.