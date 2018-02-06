by In

Voice.Print in concert from Sri Lanka (in Sydney)

Fundraiser for Sinhalese Cultural Forum of NSW Inc.

Voice.Print from Sri Lanka in Concert (in Sydney)

An All male vocal group with over 10 years of existence in the local and international music scene. The Acapella music group embodies everything that modern day artists are all about.

Diverse creativity, a sense of freedom, expression & Style, a slice attitude and undeniable wit.

Represented Sri Lanka in the World Choir games, Silver Award winner for pop category

Voice.Print proudly Sri Lankan.

on 11th February 2018

from 6.30pm onwards at the Bowman Hall

Contact Saliya 0452 231 383 : Eranga 0401 919 237