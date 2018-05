UNP will form its own Govt. in 2020: PM Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the United National Party (UNP) would form its own government in 2020.

Kandy violence: Three more arrested Three more suspects were arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) in connection with the recent violence in Kandy.

Building of Buddhist temples in North, East-- NFF condemns TNA The National Freedom Front (NFF) today condemned the Tamil National Alliance’s (TNA) alleged attempt to halt the construction of Buddhist temples in the Northern and Eastern regions.

One drowns, five rescued while sea bathing A retired administrative officer was drowned and five others including two doctors were rescued while bathing in the sea off the Ambalangoda Rest House this afternoon.