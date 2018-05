SAITM students psychologically affected: SACS While stating that some SAITM students were psychologically affected due to the prolonged SAITM issue and undergoing medical treatment, the Student Action Committee of SAITM (SACS) urged the government to proceed with the decision to enroll SAITM students to General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

Defeated SLFP LG candidate assaults school cricketer A video footage of a Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) candidate who had unsuccessfully contested the last Local Government election for the Kuliyapitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, assaulting a teenage cricketer playing for a leading Kurunegala school is circulating in the social media.

11 missing youths: CID still hunting for ‘Navy Sampath’ The CID today, once again released a photograph of Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi alias Navy Sampath seeking public assistance to trace the suspect wanted in connection with the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Severe thunderstorm warning for next seven hours: Met. Dep. The Meteorology Department today warned of thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning and thunder in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces during next seven hours starting from 4.00 pm today.