UNP politburo meeting today The UNP politburo will meet today at Temple Trees to discuss the methodology to be followed when electing the main officer bearers and the names of those to be selected to these posts, a politburo member told Daily Mirror.

Van hits at least 8 people in Toronto: Canada police A rented van plowed down a crowded Toronto sidewalk Monday, killing 10 people and injuring 15 before the driver fled and was quickly arrested in a confrontation with police, Canadian authorities said.

Country can move forward only under a non-partisan President: Wijeyadasa There is no point in forming national governments amidst a culture of levelling allegations against each other and it is more advantageous for the country to move forward under a non-partisan President, said former Minister MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe in Kandy on Sunday.

Removing executive presidency not effective when 13A remains: Wimal The abolishment of the executive presidency is not a good move when the 13th Amendment to the Constitution remains as it is, National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa said.