IP Rangajeewa and Lamahewa re-remanded Police Narcotic Bureau Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Department Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were in remand custody over the Welikada Prison riots in 2012, were further remanded till May 22 by Additional Magistrate Ranga Dissanayaka of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

SL born Harvard-educated activist writer among women abused by NY State AG New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned on Monday after allegations of physical abuse by four women, including a Sri Lankan born Harvard-educated activist writer, the New Yorker magazine reported.

President saying it to retain those left with him: MR Responding to President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement that he won’t retire in 2020, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Joint Opposition’s May Day rally in Galle yesterday that President Sirisena had to say so to hold on to those left with him today by his side.

Two SL women nabbed with gold jewellery worth Rs.10 mn Two Sri Lankan women passengers were taken into custody this morning at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with gold jewellery worth Rs.10 million by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) Officers attached to the airport, Customs Media spokesman and the Deputy Director Sunil Jayarathne said.