“TO ERR IS HUMAN” – By Des Kelly

To complete the above phrase, “to forgive, divine”.

I begin this article by asking the readers of eLanka, proudly 20.000 + right now,. to forgive any “typo-errors” they may come across in the “stories” I write. I offer no excuses except the fact that everything I print out on my little Samsung tablet is done on the “spur of the moment”.

There are no drafts, no time whatsoever to re-check or edit anything I write. My “thing” is to “get an idea”, watch the current news, generally on “Aunty” A.B.C., sit on my armchair and “write”, sometimes non-stop, until I finish the “article”. This done, I “forward” it immediately to the Captain of S.L.S.(Sri Lanka Ship) Neil Jayasekera who wastes no time whatsoever in publishing it on-line, on the eLanka website, purely for the reason that you good people out there can read something different, every day of the week.

Because eLanka is especially for all Lankan/ Aussies in this great big Country, now, I am given to understand, enjoyed all around the World, I feel rather disappointed when I read the published article on-line, sometimes, and then notice a couple or three small “typo-errors” which never should have occurred. Still, I do feel that an apology is in order, because, “To err is human, to forgive, divine, so I sincerely hope that you are a divine lot, out there.

Speaking of “Aunty A.B.C., it looks like they are in trouble with the present Government once again. The recent budget finds a substantial “cut” in poor Aunty’s funds. This is not fair, in my opinion, but when a relevant question was put to our “treasurer”, he was quick to give what I would call a Governmental answer. Problem is that the A.B.C. comes out with some “ungovernmental” stories at times which get on the nerves of the present Parliamentarians, resulting in the unpopularity of the ONLY Television Station which give us ad-free programs. Anyway, I think that if “Labour” wins the next election, new P.M. Bill Shorten will “refund” the funds so cruelly “cut”. Folks, I did not misspell “Labour”. Perhaps Australia now prefers “American spelling” Anyway, what’s in a name ?, Governments are all the same. They make the mistakes & “Aunty” gets the blame. It really is ” A crying shame”. On touching base, I rest my case.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).