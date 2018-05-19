The High Commissioner Mr. Skanda Kumar’s speech in Vesak Celebration Canberra 2018

Water levels increasing-- Be vigilant: DMC Disaster Management Centre (DMC) today warned the people living along the downstream of the Gin Ganga, Attanagalu Oya and Kalu Ganga to be cautious as the water levels of the rivers reached the spill level due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the catchment areas.

Do not send children to school with feverish symptoms Southern Province Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra today requested the parents to not to send their children to schools if they are suffering from cold, cough and fever.

Six accidents in Expressways At least six road accidents have been reported by this evening on the Southern and Katunayake expressways, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Rajapaksas trying to throw nation again into "Vipath Maga": Mangala Taking a swipe at former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera today said that both former leaders now seem to be engaged in an untiring effort to throw the country again into “Vipath Maga” (the destructive path).