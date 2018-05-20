The Drink – 3D – By Desmond Kelly

My dear eLanka readers, one & all, this “video-clip” featured for your enjoyment (only), is not 3 dimensional.

However, forget the foreign “lingo” imprinted on this Masterpiece and please only remember that my song, recorded a few years ago was the “hit” Wadakaha-sudhiya”, or, “The Drink”, as I “titled” it, for the “kalu-puka Suddhas” who followed me to Australia & then completely forgot the wonderful ” Sinhala-language” after being resident here for about 10 minutes.

“Stop carrying on like a bloody 2 bob watch, Des & tell us your reasons for this brief “title”.

“O.k, o.k, men, don’t get your amuday in a knot and I will tell”

“3D” stands for “Dwarf Daniel & Dezabel” (she looks a bit of a Jezabel, but then, who cares?”. Sometimes, even I get my “spelling” wrong !.

The first part of my song, like many of the “Singlish” ones I have written, always explains what the song is about, in Oxford English.(I pride myself in the use of our Queen Elizabeth’s English), then, of course, there is the “pure” Sinhalese, I can still read, write, & sing in.

The “chorus” of “the drink” for all you new Lankan Aussies who want to “sing-along” with me, means exactly as it sounds.

“Bivwa neda wadakaha sudhiya (she drank this crazy drink)

“Bivwa neda wadakaha sudhiya (means same bloody thing)

“Anay magay Emily-panay, kiyanda ko attha anay

“Please, anay, my Emily-life, tell me the truth, anay

“Bivwa neda wadakaha sudhiya ( do I have to keep repeating myself”)?,

Just, as a matter of interest, folks, ANOTHER GROSS VERSION of this same song, sung by the same great singer (guess who)?, is now circulating in Australia.To the unknown producer, all I can say is, ” If you want to “repeat” these ” classic-clips”, always try to bring your viewers something different. Try to show that you are just a little more intelligent than you look, and try not to be incognito.

Desmond Kelly

