Sri Lankan born David Sansoni awarded OAM – By Lawrence Machado, Hills Shire Times

DAVID Sansoni, who has received an Medal of the Order for service to the community of Baulkham Hills, said he is very humbled to be recognised for his many years being active with the choir of St Paul’s Anglican Church, Castle Hill.

Mr Sansoni, who retired last year from his shipping job, said he was surprised when he was informed of OAM, saying there are many more deserving people than him.

The Sri Lankan-born has been singing in choirs since he was six. “Todate, it is still sinking because there are others much more deserving of this kind of recognition, including some of my acquaintances,” said Mr Sansoni, 65, who is a tenor and light baritone in the choir.

“I am really surprised because I never imagined that what I would consider a pleasant contribution via the church and choir, would be deemed worthy of recognition.

“My nomination for this award and the eventual bestowing of it upon me, has brought home the realisation that the Christian ministry (coaching, directing and leading the choir and music at St. Paul’s), has significant and far-reaching, global effect.”

Mr Sansoni, who immigrated from Sri Lanka in 1987 with his family, has been the conductor and co-director of the church choir since 2007 and a member of the parish since 2000.

Mr Sansoni, who is married to Karima. is a well known musician, and along with his daughter Natasha, has been playing in bands and combos for years.

The grandfather of two and former ruggerite said he would cherish this honour and celebrate it by stepping up his work in the choir.

Mr Sansoni said the choir of St Paul’s is very active in the community, raising more than $30,000 for humanitarian causes over the past decade.

The choir also holds twice-yearly musicals and play at major events, including the Centenary of Anzac at Bella Vista Farm in 2015.

He is closely related to internationally renown photographer Dominic Samoni and fashion icon Barbara Sansoni, whose Barefoot range is her legacy.

“I have been singing from a very young age and have been involved with the choir ar St. Francis of Assisi, Mt. Lavinia, St. Thomas’ College choir, Colombo Philharmonic and Colombo Singers,’ Mr Sansoni said.

“I have been composing and recording radio and TV jingles from age 16.

“My major influences have been my grandmas, Mum, Dad, uncle Aldo Sansoni and sister Astrid.”

He thanked many people and organisations for their guidance and support including: the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Rev. (Canon) Roy H. Bowyer Yin (choir master and chaplain of St. Thomas’ College), Russell Bartholomeusz (retired choir master of St. Thomas’ College); Mrs R. Selvaratnam, Dr. Nihal Hettiaarachchi and Iranganie Wickremasinghe (nee Hettiaarachchi) (all of St. Francis), Arthur Van Langenburg and Terrie Kelly (Colombo Singers), Averill Greet (Paynter Homes choir), professor Gerald Cooray and Jeyarajan Paul (Colombo Philharmonic).

“I have had no voice training, but all these respected persons imparted their knowledge and instruction over a period of 34 years.,” Mr Sansoni said.

“ I have deep gratitude to my lifelong friend and superlative musician, Manilal Weerakoon, the retired associate conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Sri Lanka,” Mr Sansoni said.

“And Manilal’s inspiration must count for much in my own development as a conductor of chorus and orchestra.

“I have also long been greatly inspired by Leonard Bernstein, Andre Previn, Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta and Gustavo Dudamel. It’s been a case of watch and learn.”