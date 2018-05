PM to meet Prez about objections against reshuffle Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to meet and discuss with President Maithripala Sirisena certain objections that have been raised by UNP backbenchers on the recent reshuffle, with emphasis on the appointment of new deputy and state ministers, UNP sources said yesterday.

Venison served at NSC meetings during previous regime: SF During the Rajapaksa administration venison was usually included on the menu for members attending National Security Council (NSC) meetings as a delicacy, Minister of Sustainable Development,Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka disclosed.

Twitter urges all users to change passwords after glitch Twitter Inc urged its more than 330 million users to change their passwords after a glitch caused some to be stored in readable text on its internal computer system rather than disguised by a process known as “hashing”.

Thajudeen case: CID seeks details of Navy personnel The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filing a report before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday sought details from the Navy personnel who had provided security to the members of former President’s family during the period of ruggerite Wasim Thajudeen’s murder.