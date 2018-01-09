Sri Lanka Business News – Biz 1st Infocus TV 1 09th January 2018

Parliament prorogued Issuing an extraordinary gazette, President Maithripala Sirisena prorogued Parliament with effect from Thursday midnight. The next Parliament session would be commenced on May 8.The prorogation is the period between the end of a Parliament session and the opening of the next Parliament session.

16 resigned SLFP Ministers will not leave Yahapalana Govt immediately: SB Though 16 SLFP Cabinet Ministers, State and Deputy Ministers resigned from their portfolios following the voting in favour of the ‘No Confidence Motion’ against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, they would not leave the ‘Yahapalana Government’ immediately, they said today.

New Govt. with sections of SLFP soon: PM The Government would soon have a new structure and new programmes, where some of the SLFP Ministers and the UNP would be working together, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

Exit Roads from Colombo blocked due to rains Most of the Exit Roads from Colombo such as High Level Road, Galle Road, Negombo and Baseline Roads were blocked due to the heavy rains lashed in Colombo this afternoon, Police said.