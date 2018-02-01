SRI LANKA: 10 acre plots near beach For Sale

Nearby Beach

The property is near Chilaw, 30 miles from the International airport.

The plots are rectangular in shape, 55 yards x 300 yards. From one plot, the beach is about 25 yards across a narrow road. Miles of tranquil, clean beaches are within walking distance. The lagoon is only 10 minutes away.

Each plot has about 500 coconut trees, plus a few cashew trees. The soil is sandy and suitable for tropical fruits and vegetables. Fresh water is available from tube wells.

Carolina Beach Hotel is nearby. Water sports at Kalpitiya and Wilpattu Wildlife Park are within driving distance. The plots are ideal for a tourist resort, for holiday/retirement bungalows, or for agro-tourism.

I have owned the property for 14 years. Clear deeds and survey plans are available. In Sri Lanka, foreigners may lease property for up to 99-years, at zero tax.

Offers considered.

For more information, photos, and survey plans, please contact owner georgebraine@gmail.com or (94) 776522034.

View from the Road

Main Road



Nearby Lagoon

