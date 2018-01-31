HOW TO BE SINGLE ON VALENTINES DAY – By Natali Perera

I love Valentine’s day! What is there not to love! Everyone is in a cheerful mood, love is literally all around you, and you can’t help but think about the potentially amazing things that will hopefully soon be coming your way.

Well, I mean that is if you do not die of patience while waiting for your prince charming. Having never had the opportunity to celebrate this loved up holiday my best friend and I have come up with some interesting ways of getting us through the week without feeling like we are missing out.

Choose a valentine – my best friend and I have continued to be each other’s valentine since the age of 9.

Discuss how you both will spend valentine day – make a list of potential date options; places you have wanted to visit, restaurants you would like to try out. Will presents be exchanged? – this is always awkward. When one person has purchased a present and the other has not so we have always for most holidays had the standard “hey, are we exchanging gifts this year?” conversation. Some may think this is unnecessary but sometimes things get in the way, finances, time commitments and so on, so we find it is best to be safe than sorry.

Select an option – one year, we both woke up early to hit the shops to buy matching Pandora for one another (She purchased me the Luminous Heart Openwork Charm and I purchased her the matching ring), next, we visited Myuna farm where our outfits did not correspond to the scorching weather but we were having so much fun with all the animals that we barely noticed the heat.

But most of all, just have fun with the day. Just because you do not have a significant other to celebrate with, does not mean you cannot celebrate the day with those that you love!



Author: Natali Perera