Singapore becomes part of runner’s World Peace Marathon as Suresh Joachim aims to run in for his World Peace Marathon



Source: Straits Ttmes – Singapore

Ambitious Suresh Joachim set off from Little India on Friday (Feb 2) in his bid to break yet another world record as he made Singapore the 16th of the 72 countries he aims to run in for his World Peace Marathon.

The 49-year-old, who claims to have already set 69 Guinness world records, plans to set two more in 2018: the most money raised by a charity run, and the most film stars met in one year.

He aims to raise $1 billion Canadian dollars (S$1.07 billion) and meet 500 film stars. So far, he has raised $10,040 Canadian dollars and has yet to meet a movie star.



Mr Joachim – who holds citizenship in Sri Lanka, Australia and Canada – started his 21.1km half-marathon from the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India.

The chief executive of an events management company began running in Palestine on Christmas Day and flew in from Australia on Thursday night. After his 21.1km run in Singapore he will continue on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur.

The money he raises will go to World Vision, an international charity that aims to lift children and families out of poverty.

Mr Joachim’s previous world record feats include the greatest distance moonwalked in 24 hours and the longest film-watching marathon.

Mr Suresh Joachim started his 21.1km half-marathon from the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

He said: “If you can alleviate poverty there won’t be any war, so I’m running for the kids around the world.”