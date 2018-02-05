“SHINE ON, VICTOR” by Des Kelly

Victor Melder, the name “jumps out” to all Lankans in Australia, simply because there aren’t too many of our Lankan/Aussies, especially in Melbourne who haven’t been helped, in one way, or another, by the man with the Sri Lankan Library who lives in Broadmeadows.

Victor has been duly recognised by the City of Melbourne

as a “walking encyclopedia” on all things Sri Lankan. At his “home-library”, Victor is in the process of finding out that there is hardly any room, at the moment, for any more copies of the “Ceylon Observer” or the “Times of Ceylon”, Newspapers that no doubt, he will remember. “Well, maybe a couple of copies of each”, he says, “but no more, thanks”

Victor Melder was also a C.G.R. man, special Lankan folk who loved trains, steam-engines, I will never forget the ride on one of those old steam-locomotives, with the driver being an uncle of mine named Fred de Kretser (I’m sure Vic. will remember him), all the way from Fort to Nuwara Eliya.

I know that the Ceylon Government Railway of days gone by, would have frowned on the idea that this young guy would travel to the beautiful “up-Country” regions without buying a ticket.

Right now, Victor is having a few health problems. I do not intend going into the details, but anyone who has read his recent e”mails will realize that these are not simple problems that will disappear overnight. These are serious problems, especially when we are in the age bracket that tell us, in no uncertain terms, that we are in the twilight of our years and must, as a matter of fact, expect health problems from time to time. He was not complaining, folks, he just asks for the prayers of everyone who knows him.

Both Victor & his wife, Esther are deeply religious people and don’t have to be told that whatever happens to us, is simply the will of God. HE brought us into the World, and it is HE who will take us “home” when HE is ready for us.

This writer is nowhere nearly as religious, but I DO BELIEVE IN GOD. Again, I do not intend to go into details, but sincerely plead that those who read this, actually take a bit of time to pray for Vic., as this is all he asks. I have done so, and, in my own way, make a little presentation to this fellow Countryman who, in his own way has helped us in various ways, for example, “are you looking for a long-lost relative or friend ?. Victors there, ask him”. Want to know the latest happenings in Melbourne ?, check Victors “reports”.

I, myself, have “called” him many a time, and as busy as he always seems to be, he never fails to do his best for me..

My love of good music, is well known to Victor Melder.

I am sure that, as he takes the necessary steps to get better, he will also take the time to listen to this beautiful “You-tube clip” because, as you know, Vic., “Music is Magic” in healing.

God bless you, my friend, “Shine from the mountain”

Your Mate,

Desmond Kelly.