“ROCK EXPLOSION”& THE SHAKING HEARTS” – By Desmond Kelly ‘the Star of eLanka’

FROM A JACK TO A KING”

What a way to start 2018.! Welcome my friends,fans, family and each & every reader of eLanka. It has been quite an year, now well & truly past, thank goodness.

We, @ eLanka have tried our best to keep you up to date with all the news, both from Lanka & Australia.

We have endeavoured to bring you “stories” that matter to everyone of us. We have had “top” health-hints from Dr.Harold Gunatillake, interesting excerpts from Victor Melder, dozens of photographs to look at in the special eLanka “Gallery”, “flyers” that practically fly out to you, special articles about “events” taking place, both in Lanka & Australia, you name it folks, eLanka has it. I’ll say no more. Please join us. To become a member, simply contact Neil Jayasekera at eLanka, & he’ll do the rest. At the moment, we have about 11.000 of them & a special “hello” to all of you.

Everyone knows that I am a confirmed “Country Music” lover. I love Country Music because it truly is “The Story Of Life”, as we know it. There are dozens of.other genres of Music, all of them “passable” IF the Musicians presenting them, know their stuff. For instance, the song “From a Jack to a King” originally written as a “Country-Song” by Ned Miller was a global favourite that a dozen or more “Country Greats” has recorded, going as far back as the 1950s. I have taken the trouble to listen to ALL of them and picked a particular version that is NOT orientated to “Country” at all, believe it or not. I am certainly not.into “Heavy Rock” but “Country Rock n Roll” is entirely something else again. Let us now begin the year 2018 with this song, “From a Jack to a King” by a band that I’ve heard for the very first time.”HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYBODY”

Please watch, listen to, sing along on “You-Tube”:-

“ROCK EXPLOSION & THE SHAKING HEARTS”

GREAT SONG, GREAT VERSION, SO PLEASE ENJOY! !





Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.