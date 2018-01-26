Opera Australia’s new Merry Widow breaks ticket sales record !

“The attractive, engaging production spills over us with sumptuous momentum, visual delights and a dazzling, physicality to the storytelling” – Sydney Arts Guide

In many ways this was Broadway meets Opera, with generous nods to each. The entire evening was simply majestic, simply beautiful and simply… fun. You simply must go!” – The Plus Ones

Opera Australia’s new production of Lehàr’s orginal ‘rom-com’ The Merry Widow has become the highest selling of this popular show in the company’s history at the Sydney Opera House, with more than 26 000 tickets already sold for its 2018 summer season.

Just 2 weeks into a 5-week run, more people have booked to see this Broadway-style version of The Merry Widow than any previous production, even when it starred the iconic Dame Joan Sutherland herself. Directed by one of Australia’s premier choreographers, Graeme Murphy has created a dazzling production filled with captivating dance routines, expert comedic timing and an enchanting all-star cast. Combined with the stunning Art Deco set by designer Michael Scott Mitchell and Jennifer Irwin’s exquisite costumes, this operetta has become the hottest ticket for summer.

Word is spreading fast so patrons have been flocking to see star soprano Danielle de Niese who is delighting audiences and reviewers alike in the lead role of Hannah Glavari, while playing opposite her is the equally charismatic tenor Alexander Lewis, whose charm and magnetism in the role of Count Danilo Danilovich have been likened to a young Hugh Grant.

Opera Australia’s Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini is thrilled with the audience reaction.

“Our aim is to connect with as wide an audience as possible, so for people to take to this production in such an enthusiastic way, and to have such huge numbers already booked in so early in the season is fantastic. And there are still plenty of good seats available, it’s a long run,” he said.

Murphy’s The Merry Widow opened Opera Australia’s 2018 Sydney Season with a bang, and continues to delight audiences, with standing ovations almost every night.

The Merry Widow runs until 3 February. Tickets available $46 – $279. www.opera.org.au

