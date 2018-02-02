“MONKEY-CLONES” by Desmond Kelly

“MONKEY-CLONES”

by Des Kelly

What a good idea. Folks, let us “clone” all the flora & fauna, now close to extinction, but Human-Clones ?, let us leave them severely alone, we have too many “humans” on this Planet right now, anyway. This is why, in the not too distant future, there may well be a “Cross-Breed” of Humans and Martians, so what should we call them ? . My choice would be “Marmen”. Just think about it. We do need many more of the recently cloned cute monkeys. They are much cleverer anyway, because I do remember “our monkeys” in Ceylon (as I remember her), apeing (forgive the pun) us, humans, in many ways, grabbing food or anything else they could handle, & one particular Rhesus monkey, stealing a toothbrush from our bathroom, sitting on top of an almirah, where we couldn’t get him & brushing his teeth for all he was worth. He forgot to put any toothpaste on, though.

Animals, in general, are so much smarter than

Human beings. They do not fight unnecessary wars. They will “kill” to protect their “young”. Elephants never forget.

Camels will fill both “humps” with water, before they go “walk-about”in the desert. Male lions will leave the female ones to do the hunting & get the next meal, which the “King of the jungle” will get “stuck-into”, first. Ugly ducklings eventually become beautiful Swans. I could go on and on, but what’s the use ?.

“Flora” also needs looking into. We are quickly running short of “Poppies”. Not as many are “plucked” as a token of remembrance, as for sticking up into “Human nostrils” in order to give the silly buggers “a high”. Now, because it is much cheaper, Humans (some of them anyway), take what was once simply a “coolant”, swallow it, snort it, or inject it, so it could give them a “feeling”that they were so much better than they could ever be. This is called “Ice”.

Back to flora. Our future “King” Charles, goes around his garden “talking” to the plants & telling them that he will look after them, when he becomes the Monarch.

This brings me to the Australian Flag. Leave it exactly as it is. Looks so much better with the small “Union-Jack” on it rather than a “blank-blue” background with a few “Stars” added on. When Her Majesty, the Queen passes on, & her eldest son takes on the Kingship, then, I suppose, the “Republicans” could have their way and “Rule” Australia as they see fit. Even then, either King Charles or William will have to decide whether Australia will remain in the “Commonwealth” of Nations, or go into “Commonpoverty”.

Silly Humans must realize that they sorely need to get on with each other to simply exist. Animals already know these things. The only thing they cannot do is “talk”. They leave this to those, much simpler than them, folks, Politicians.

“Please folks, leave me alone, do not write or telephone Comment if you wish, I will not atone

An animal-lover, I’ll always be

So, go ahead folks, & MORE monkeys, clone”.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka.

(Editor-in-Chief)