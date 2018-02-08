“MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS” by Des Kelly

This is something that we Lankans are extremely good at. We always mind our own business. Unlike any other Country, Australia included, Sri Lankans would NEVER ever go into each others’ homes & gossip. Our Politicians are beyond reproach. They would ALWAYS think about the less- affluent. Comfort, as far as THEY are concerned, must be afforded to the poor, needy, & sometimes starving Communities. “We have plenty of money” they tell their millions of happy Citizens.”Now, we will look after you-all, and make sure that you will be able to afford to buy that coconut and make your sambol with real coconut instead of the dessicated muck that we have to import”

“Why, chile,” says the Minister, whose parents sent him to Oxford to learn English, “knowing people only know we are who are”, the crowd smile and nod their heads, “although we need some-more money, we will not forget you after the next election up-coming next time. Till then we will have to border catch and go”. The “crowd” believes every word he says. “All good” they say, in Sinhala, “okkama hondai”. They scatter and go home to mind their own business, cook some “pish-curry” (there is no “f” letter in the Sinhala language), and wait for this 178th Minister to be elected.

In Australia, everything is completely different. Nothing is sacred. Our deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce WAS married, with his wife and four children, unheard of, till now, living comfortably, wherever. Minding his own business, he tried his best, but, for whatever the reason was, + separated from his wife, and being a man, (you know how men are ?!!), fell in love with a “staffer” & has presented her with HIS 5th child. What’s wrong with that ?. Parliament has just started back and now that the “dual-Citizenship”, “same-sex”& a few more important matters like “running the Country” have been put to rest, there is not much to talk about, so happy, smiling Barnaby Joyce has been brought back into the picture again. He has already been through the saga of “dual-Citizenship”, spoken out on ” man-woman” relationships, come back into Parliament, to be faced with the fact that maybe he is having too many children. He IS Australian, for crying out loud, show me the Aussie Man who cannot beget 5 children & I’ll show you a “bludger”

I am an ex-Sri Lankan & I’ve had 4 .

As long as he does his job (in Parliament, of course), as long as our P.M. Turnbull (who looks likely to have another term in office, but that’s another story), is happy to hand over the reins of Government to Barnaby, whenever he, the P.M. goes to China to discuss any Real-Estate matters, as China now wishes to buy BOTH AUSTRALIA & SRI LANKA,

as long as he, Barnaby, does not beget any more children, this writer, together with an Icon of “Country Music”, none other than Hank Williams Snr., ask all of my readers on eLanka, the fastest-growing website in Australia to PLEASE, be like me.

“MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS”

