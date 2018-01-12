MEMORIES – PAST PRESIDENTS OF THE OLD JOES SPORTS CLUB
Photo 1 Taken at the Capri Club – Lakshman Silva Manik Pereira Harry de Sayrah Felix Perumal the late Chris Fernando and Lalith Gamlath
Photo 2 taken at the Roof Top Garden of Manik Pereira’s home – Lalith Gamlath Lakshman Silva the late Chris Fernando Manik Pereira
Seated – The late Derrick de Zoysa Felix Perumal Harry de Sayrah Jermyn Feranado Photo 3 Taken at the Colombo Club – Lakshman Silva, Lalith Gamlath, Jermyn Fernando, Harry de Sayrah, Nandi Anthony
