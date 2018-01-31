Jet Travel and Cruise – Gala Dinner Ball – Video of the event by the Sri Lanka Morning Show

SF takes swipe at President Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Minister, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said yesterday that former president Chandrika Kumaratunga told him recently with tears in her eyes that she was unable to get an appointment to meet President Maithripala Sirisena for three months and could not contact him over the phone for two months.

Debate on Judicature (Amendment) Bill on May 9 The debate on the Judicature (Amendment) Bill will be taken up in Parliament on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Government Whip Ajith Perera said yesterday.

Illegal structures along Mirissa beach: Prez orders immediate removal President Maithripala Sirisena today ordered the Coast Conservation Department (CCD) to remove 18 unauthorized structures along the Mirissa beach.

BIA employee nabbed with 7kgs of gold An employee attached to an airport duty free shop at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, was arrested a short while ago with 7kgs of gold worth over Rs 40 million, Customs said.