“IT’S YOU” by Des Kelly

Finally, fifty six years after arriving in Melbourne as a “Migrant” from Ceylon, it seems that a song I composed, might get the recognition it deserves. The Government of Victoria are now in the process of “checking it out” & hopefully, they will “see fit” to have it “aired”regularly on all major Radio Stations, not only in Victoria, but all over Australia. It is a simple “Country-Style” song, the flip-side, actually of another “Road Safety” song that I wrote, many moons ago. That one was entitled “Let’s keep death off the roads”, a song that won me the 1st prize ($50), on a television show called “New Faces”, where a famous judge who was a huge television “Star” at the time, afforded me 88 points/100, and would have given me a few more points, had I not worn spectacles “on camera” He commented that the t.v.cameraman was having problems with the reflective “lenses” on my “glasses” and asked me why I wore them while performing. I replied, very politely, as he was a big Star, and had awarded me 1st prize anyway, that, without my glasses, I was half-blind, and would have had an accident, walking up to my “spot”, to sing a song about “not having accidents”. I hadn’t got used to the expletive used in the middle of most Australian sentences yet. Had it been more recent, I would have bloody told him,where to bloody well go, but then I may not have got that friggin fifty dollars, and the good Lord knew (at the time), how badly I needed it.

Fifty whole dollars (1st Prize), think about it.O.M.G. $50.00.

Anyway, to get back to Road Safety, these original compositions of mine have been played “on-air”, dozens of times. I “played” them myself on my own “Local Radio Show”, the only problem here, was the fact that if we had 10 listeners “tuned-in” at any one time, on Community Radio, we were very lucky. Local Community Radio, AND Television

has a very long way to go, in my own opinion, as I always say, to reach the standards of the major Radio & Television broadcasts, here in Australia. This needy, half-starved, “Community-Conglomeration”needs money, folks. Incumbent Governments, when is this money “going to go, where it is going to go”?. The main Radio Stations are RICH.

This is why I do hope that if & when my Road Safety song

is played on-air, my main satisfaction will be the fact that many more listeners will hear it in their vehicles, listen, and take note of the lyrics. If it saves just ONE life or even a bad accident, it will be fully worthwhile. Everything is being tried, to cut down this horrendous road-toll. Nothing seems to be working. My idea is simply this. As most people drive with their car radios on, truckies sometimes drive thousands of kilometres with only their radios for company, & suddenly, this song comes on, telling them, in no uncertain terms, what can happen, if they are not careful, the psychological effect WILL hit them, thereby probably saving their lives and the lives of others, as well.

Very very seriously, when “lives” in our road–toll are being compared with lives lost in war, ANYTHING & EVERYTHING

must be done to try and curb this sorry state of affairs.

My “song” is given, completely free of charge, to ANYONE who can do ANYTHING to reduce the road-toll. The song is relevant for ANY COUNTRY as well. Lankan expatriots are welcome to introduce the song, in the Country they now live, & President Sirisena of Sri Lanka is also welcome to use it, if need be. ONE LIFE SAVED will be more than enough for me. ’nuff said.

Please listen to the song, presented by Neil Jayasekera of eLanka, who thinks exactly as I do. “It’s you, that’s who we’re talking about, “IT’S YOU”.

Desmond Kelly

