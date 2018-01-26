Interview with Andrea Marr – TV & Recording Artist – Blues & Soul – Release of New Album – Natural

Father of SL Cinema Lester passes away Internationally acclaimed film producer and director Dr. Lester James Peries passed away a short while ago.

US Secretary of State reiterates significance of Vesak US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended greetings for Buddhist all over the world in view of Vesak.

Second fish cannery soon: Amaraweera Investors had expressed interest to start the second canned fish factory in Hambantota, Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Rotten durian causes Melbourne university evacuation A library in Melbourne was evacuated after a rotting piece of fruit sparked fears of a gas leak.