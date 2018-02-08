High Commissioner Skanderkumar’s speech at the 70th Anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence

1,480 suspects on warrants arrested A total of 1,480 suspects on arrest warrants had been taken into custody during a special raid carried out islandwide from 11 pm yesterday until 3am today, Police said.

Nine DIGs, six senior SPs, five SPs transferred Three DIGs, six acting DIGs, six Senior SPs and five SPs had been transferred with immediate effect under the approval of National Police Commission (NPC)

PM initiates dialogue to revive UNF under new symbol Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is reported to have initiated a dialogue with parties aligned with his United National Party (UNP) to form a broad front under a new symbol and policy plan to face future elections.

Speaker turns down Marikkar’s request Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday turned down a request by UNP MP S.M. Marikkar for an investigation against former deputy speaker Thilanga Sumathipala alleging that he had used Parliament property for political work.