29 injured in Norwood bus accident At least 29 people were injured and admitted to the Dickoya Hospital after a passenger bus travelling from Hatton to Samimale veered off the road and plunged off a cliff at Newweligama in Norwood this evening, Police said.

Prorogation of Parliament: President signs second Gazette President Maithripala Sirisena today signed a gazette mentioning that the next Parliamentary session would be convened at 2.15 pm on May 8, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

GMOA to take TU action against KDU Bill The GMOA today said it would join other anti-SAITM groups to launch trade union action if the government attempts to pass the proposed Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Bill.

Let Sajith, Navin bat for party: Ranjan tells UNP hierarchy UNPers such as Sajith Premadasa and Navin Dissanayake should be allowed to play a major role in running the party, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said today.