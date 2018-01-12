Health and views -Jan 2nd 2018 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

379 admitted to National Hospital during New Year A total of 379 people were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo during the last two days of 13 and 14, Hospital’s Deputy Director General Dr. Kumara Wickramasinghe said today.

Iranian Speaker to visit SL, Vietnam to discuss Syrian situation A delegation headed by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani would arrive in Sri Lanka and Vietnam to discuss about the Syrian situation among other bilateral and international issues, MEHR News Agency reported today.

Man kills wife in Tangalle, commits suicide A 22-year-old woman was killed by her husband near the Weligediya Beach at Kudawella in Tangalle this afternoon, police said.They said the husband had committed suicide afterwards in the Suriyawella area.

National Oil Anointing Ceremony tomorrow The national oil anointing ceremony will take place tomorrow (16th April) at 10.16 am at Attanagalla Purana Raja Maha Viharaya, under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, the Government news portal announced today.